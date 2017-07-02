Nigerian male cross-dresser talks about his love life and flashes bare butt (Video)

In the video, the man can be seen answering a question about his love life during which he explained that he is currently seeing a white man, after ending series of relationships with Nigerian men because they did not treat him right.
What makes the video even more interesting is what he did at the end when he was asked to show his knickers. He wasn't wearing any and went on to show his bare buttocks.Twice! Lol. Watch with caution.
9 comments:
Hmmmmmmm
SEE WHY THAT START OF YOURS IS INCONSEQUENTIAL(UNIMPORTANT)
Another yoruba demon!@ this ur old age huh? AND THIS THING IS HAPPENING IN NIGERIA HUH? AM AMAZED Thou am not against gays but they have to take it easy na Nigeria gay law went away with Jonathan that's the fact. GAYS ARE NO LONGER AFRAID EVEN DRESS LIKE WOMEN DEY WALK AROUND EWW is terrorist buhari and scam apc fault.
#sad indeed
Another yoruba demon! AND THIS THING IS HAPPENING IN NIGERIA HUH? AM AMAZED Thou am not against gays but they have to take it easy na Nigeria gay law went away with Jonathan that's the fact. GAYS ARE NO LONGER AFRAID EVEN DRESS LIKE WOMEN DEY WALK AROUND EWW is terrorist buhari and scam apc fault.
#sad indeed
Orishirishi
...merited happiness
Seen!
Get Permanent solution for premature ejaculation. Call 08101866047
Last longer in bed and satisfy your Wife. No drugs, No Side effects
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
Increase your Penis size Naturally. No drugs, No cream.
Call 08101866047. Nationwide delivery.
RUBBISH!
RUBBISH!
YUCK
Post a Comment