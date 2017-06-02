Nigerian drug kingpin nabbed in South Africa

In a recent police raid, they arrested him and also seized drugs, chemicals and drug manufacturing equipment estimated to be around R3 million from his hideout.
The 45-year-old who made a brief appearance at the Benoni Magistrates Court on Friday, February 3, 2017, was charged with Drugs and Drug Trafficking of Act 140 of 1992.
Speaking after his arrest, the head of Hawks in Gauteng, Major-General Prince Mokotedi, vowed to continue bursting more drug lords in the country.
'We shall continue to tear the strongholds of drug lords as we remain unambiguous in our fight against drugs from communities which is included in our mandate,' he said.
