LIS

LIS

Monday, 6 February 2017

Nigerian drug kingpin nabbed in South Africa

The South African Narcotics Enforcement Bureau (SANEB) have arrested a Nigerian drug kingpin who has been on the run since December 2016. The Nigerian man whose identity is yet to revealed had been initially asked to hand himself over after he was linked to a clandestine laboratory, which was used to manufacture Crystal Meth in Pomona.
In a recent police raid, they arrested him and also seized drugs, chemicals and drug manufacturing equipment estimated to be around R3 million from his hideout.
The 45-year-old who made a brief appearance at the Benoni Magistrates Court on Friday, February 3, 2017, was charged with Drugs and Drug Trafficking of Act 140 of 1992.
Speaking after his arrest, the head of Hawks in Gauteng, Major-General Prince Mokotedi, vowed to continue bursting more drug lords in the country.
'We shall continue to tear the strongholds of drug lords as we remain unambiguous in our fight against drugs from communities which is included in our mandate,' he said.
Posted by at 2/06/2017 04:48:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts