“On January 26th at about 1745 hours, three Chadians were arrested at a check point in Damasak after a mobile phone belonging to one of them was flipped through and it shows pictures of men in both military T-shirt and mufti with GPMG, FN and AK 47 rifles.
The Chadians are in custody undergoing interrogation” he said The Army Commandant also disclosed that the army had also intercepted seven females from Niger Republic last month. "On Jan.16 at about 1715 hours, troops deployed at Cham check point intercepted seven female immigrants from the Republic of Niger enroute Yola via Kano. Three of them were with their passports while four had no means of identification"he said
Thursday, 2 February 2017
Nigerian Army arrests 3 Chadians suspected to be Boko Haram members
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/02/2017 05:31:00 pm
2 comments:
Kudos to our military.
More of such news
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
