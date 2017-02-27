 Nigerian Army and DSS arrest suspected Chadian Boko Haram terrorists | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 27 February 2017

Nigerian Army and DSS arrest suspected Chadian Boko Haram terrorists

On Sunday, the Nigerian Army troops in conjunction with elements of Department of State Services (DSS) arrested 3 suspected Chadian Boko Haram terrorists that belonged to al-Barnawi faction, in Gombe, Gombe State.
The 3 Chadian terrorists suspects, Bilal Muhammed Umar, Bashir Muhammed and Muhammed Maigari Abubakar were arrested at Arawa and Mallam Inna Areas of Gombe metropolis. They were reported to be members of al-Barnawi faction of the Boko Haram that operates in Chad and mostly northern part of Borno State but came to Gombe State for another heinous assignment. 

During the operation, one of them, Bilal Muhammed Umar attempted to escape and was shot on the leg. He was however apprehended and is receiving medical treatment.


The terrorists were also arrested with Improvised Explosive Device (IED), materials that they could have coupled and attack parts of the State. They are now in custody undergoing preliminary investigation.
