Nigeria missing in 10 best airports in Africa

The guide to sleeping in Airports, a travel community that shares their experiences and advice with fellow airport sleepers at sleepinginairports.net, has revealed its 10 best airports in Africa, with none of the Nigerian airports making the cut.
In the poll by the popular online travel guide who have been asking people since October 2016 to rate their experiences at airports worldwide based on several categories. Cape Town International Airport in South Africa made it to the top of the list.
The report said travelers were consistently happy with the terminals' cleanliness, simplicity and helpful, friendly staff as well as perks such as free WiFi.
According to the Poll, the worst airport in Africa was Juba International in South Sudan.
See the full list below....
The top 10 best airports in Africa:
1) Cape Town International Airport, South Africa
2) Kigali International Airport, Rwanda
3) Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam (Port Louis) International Airport, Mauritius
4) OR Tambo International Airport, Johannesburg, South Africa
5) Algiers Houari Boumediene International Airport, Algeria (ALG)
6) Durban King Shaka International Airport, South Africa
7) Rabat-Sale International Airport, Morocco
8) Oujda Angads International Airport, Morocco (OUD)
9) Nairobi Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Kenya
10) Cairo International Airport, Egypt
