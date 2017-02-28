 Nigeria Customs seize about 9000 bags of imported rice smuggled into the country | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

Nigeria Customs seize about 9000 bags of imported rice smuggled into the country

The Oyo/Osun Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS),  has seized about 9,000 bags of smuggled imported rice located in a warehouse in a market in Ibadan, Oyo State. The Controller, Temitope Ogunkua, who has vowed to stop illegal importation of rice, said one suspect was arrested during the night raid of the warehouse.
The seizure of the 9,000 bags of smuggled imported rice had a duty paid value of N88,776,000.00 on it.

He said the seizure of the smuggled imported rice was in line with Section 147 of Customs and Excise Management Act, 1990 as amended.

He said:
“A total of 9000 (50kg) bags of smuggled imported rice with a duty paid value of N88,776,000.00 was seized and evacuated from a warehouse by the Command’s anti-smuggling team in conjunction with the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A few weeks ago”.

Source: The Nation
