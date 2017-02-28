Nigeria Customs seize about 9000 bags of imported rice smuggled into the country

The seizure of the 9,000 bags of smuggled imported rice had a duty paid value of N88,776,000.00 on it.
He said the seizure of the smuggled imported rice was in line with Section 147 of Customs and Excise Management Act, 1990 as amended.
He said:
“A total of 9000 (50kg) bags of smuggled imported rice with a duty paid value of N88,776,000.00 was seized and evacuated from a warehouse by the Command’s anti-smuggling team in conjunction with the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A few weeks ago”.
Source: The Nation
