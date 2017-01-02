Nigeria Customs declares two officers wanted in connection with clearance of container with 661 pump action rifles

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Alli said the Federal Operations Unit, while on patrol, intercepted a Mark truck with registration number BUG 265 XG conveying a 40ft container with number PONU/825914/3 along Mile 2 Apapa Road, Lagos.
Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the illegal importation. The suspects are Mr Oscan Okafor, an importer, Mahmud Haruna, a clearing agent, and Sadique Mustapha, who accompanied the consignment to its destination.
