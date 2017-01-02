LIS

Nigeria Customs declares two officers wanted in connection with clearance of container with 661 pump action rifles

The Nigeria Customs Service has declared two of its, officers Odiba Haruna Innah and Abdullahi. I, wanted in connection with the clearance of container found to contain 661 pump action rifles. The agency on Monday intercepted a 661 pieces of pump action rifles from China, concealed with steel doors and other goods which came through Lagos.
The Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Alli said the Federal Operations Unit, while on patrol, intercepted a Mark truck with registration number BUG 265 XG conveying a 40ft container with number PONU/825914/3 along Mile 2 Apapa Road, Lagos.

Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the illegal importation. The suspects are Mr Oscan Okafor, an importer, Mahmud Haruna, a clearing agent, and Sadique Mustapha, who accompanied the consignment to its destination.
