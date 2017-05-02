LIS

Sunday, 5 February 2017

Nicki Minaj throlls her fans with pregnancy photos

US rapper, Nicki Minaj is currently causing confusion online. Last night she shared a pregnant photo of herself with the caption, 'ATBIMS. y'all so childish.. - I was gonna wait to share the news but...'

Her caption doesn't quite hit the nail on the head and her fans are torn between congratulating her or concluding the viral picture was photoshopped. Of course she's just trolling her fans...
 

11 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

confusion

5 February 2017 at 12:46
Okon Emma said...

Hmmmm.. Wish her safe delivery..

5 February 2017 at 12:55
aliu mufutau said...


She Look nice on pregnancy ..
5 February 2017 at 12:57
Adelani Adedayo said...

5 February 2017 at 12:57
chinelo okafor said...

Can't Deal...

5 February 2017 at 12:58
Anonymous said...

Oh my! It could still be real....anyways time will definitely tell, right?

5 February 2017 at 12:59
Oghenetega said...

Nicki Bitch...
Abeg ooo don't go & carry belle 4 that Fuckboy Meek..
That one no be Human being. .

5 February 2017 at 13:03
Vivian Reginalds said...

mtcgew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

5 February 2017 at 13:04
Vina Saviour said...

Guess she can't wait to get preggy

5 February 2017 at 13:05
osondu arinze said...

iffa hear say nicki Don chop full

5 February 2017 at 13:14
Victor Kachi said...

Na them sabi




5 February 2017 at 13:35

