Nicki Minaj throlls her fans with pregnancy photos

US rapper, Nicki Minaj is currently causing confusion online. Last
night she shared a pregnant photo of herself with the caption, 'ATBIMS. y'all so childish.. - I was gonna wait to share the news but...'
Her
caption doesn't quite hit the nail on the head and her fans are torn
between congratulating her or concluding the viral picture was
photoshopped. Of course she's just trolling her fans...
11 comments:
confusion
Hmmmm.. Wish her safe delivery..
She Look nice on pregnancy ..
Can't Deal...
Oh my! It could still be real....anyways time will definitely tell, right?
Nicki Bitch...
Abeg ooo don't go & carry belle 4 that Fuckboy Meek..
That one no be Human being. .
mtcgew
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Guess she can't wait to get preggy
iffa hear say nicki Don chop full
Na them sabi
