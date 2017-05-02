New York Fashion Week Designers Council aren't happy with Kanye West and he has apologised

Steven Kolb the president and CEO of the association said, 'once again, CFDA was not approached or consulted about the possibility of Kanye West showing on the official New York Fashion Week schedule.
As the scheduler of the week, the CFDA works with more than 300 brands to identify appropriate times for them to show their collections and avoid scheduling conflicts. Not going through the proper channels is disruptive to the whole week and unfair to designers who have secured spots through the formal procedure'. With the controversy gaining momentum, Kanye has decided to play nice by moving the Yeezy Season 5 show two hours earlier to 3PM, resolving all conflicts.
Confirming the new development, Kolb said, 'Kanye called me personally to let me know that he had no intention of showing on top of another designer, and was unaware that there was a conflict. He explained that once he realized Marchesa was in the time slot, he immediately looked at alternative options.
The CFDA appreciates Kanye’s outreach and effort, and we look forward to working with him far in advance to integrate Yeezy into the schedule in seasons to come'.
