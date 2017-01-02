New video: OzzyBosco - Charlie Dance Ft. Vector & Ruggedman (+Audio)

The vey exhilarating and electrifying video considered as the best ever from the kid sensation, @ozzybosco was directed by the award winning cinematographer, Director Mattmax and it features a cameo performance from the legendary Dance Queen Kaffy and her energetic group. There are also other dancer/performing artistes who added glamour to the video.
Watch Ozzybee (OzzyBosco) - Charlie Dance Ft. Vector & Ruggedman Video On Youtube
h?v=73qakpcr5PA&feature=youtu. be
Download Ozzybee (OzzyBosco) - Charlie Dance Ft. Vector & Ruggedman Audio
ck/176781/ozzybee-charlie-danc e-ft-vector-ruggedman
