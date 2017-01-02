LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

New video: OzzyBosco - Charlie Dance Ft. Vector & Ruggedman (+Audio)

The long wait is finally over!!! This is arguably the best visual piece you have ever seen from a kid or any teenage artiste across the continent. Here is the official musical video to the latest dance track in town “Charlie Dance” by the 10 year old Star Kid, OzzyBee a.k.a OzzyBosco WonderKid featuring two of Africa’s most celebrated rappers, Ruggedman and Vector the Viper.


The vey exhilarating and electrifying video considered as the best ever from the kid sensation, @ozzybosco was directed by the award winning cinematographer, Director Mattmax and it features a cameo performance from the legendary Dance Queen Kaffy and her energetic group. There are also other dancer/performing artistes who added glamour to the video.


Watch, Stream and Share the video below. Also find the link to download the audio for your listening pleasure right after the video.

Watch Ozzybee (OzzyBosco) - Charlie Dance Ft. Vector & Ruggedman Video On Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=73qakpcr5PA&feature=youtu.be


Download Ozzybee (OzzyBosco) - Charlie Dance Ft. Vector & Ruggedman Audio - https://my.notjustok.com/track/176781/ozzybee-charlie-dance-ft-vector-ruggedman



Follow Ozzybee on Twitter - @ozzzybosco


Follow Ozzybee on Instagram - @ozzzybosco
