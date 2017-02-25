New video: Edanos Ft. Cynthia Morgan – Up & Down

‘Up & Down’ features most sought-after female reggae/dancehall music sensation, Cynthia Morgan who purged her vibes to enrich the visual which was perfectly interpreted, directed by the best cinematographer in Africa, Clarence Peters –based on his extraordinary works.
Edanos officially kicks off his well-harmonized musical projects for the year 2017 with stunning flick of the boogie tune –‘Up & Down’ that will wobble the atmosphere and get the party goers imitate his iconic dance moves.
The energetic singers, in ‘Up & Down’ music video, can be seen displaying their attitudes in their unfussy costumes for the exhilarating visual. This is definitely another classy video that will appeal to your visual perception. ENJOY!
Download Videohttp://tinyurl.com/Edanos-Up-a
Seen
...merited happiness
