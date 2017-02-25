 New video: Edanos Ft. Cynthia Morgan – Up & Down | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 25 February 2017

New video: Edanos Ft. Cynthia Morgan – Up & Down

After bubbling parties with highly addictive ‘Up & Down’ for exactly five months today, talented Edanos spiced the audio up with a befitting visual, reviewed to be competent of getting much admiration from fans and other colleagues in the music industry.


‘Up & Down’ features most sought-after female reggae/dancehall music sensation, Cynthia Morgan who purged her vibes to enrich the visual which was perfectly interpreted, directed by the best cinematographer in Africa, Clarence Peters –based on his extraordinary works.

Edanos officially kicks off his well-harmonized musical projects for the year 2017 with stunning flick of the boogie tune –‘Up & Down’ that will wobble the atmosphere and get the party goers imitate his iconic dance moves.

The energetic singers, in ‘Up & Down’ music video, can be seen displaying their attitudes in their unfussy costumes for the exhilarating visual. This is definitely another classy video that will appeal to your visual perception. ENJOY!
http://tinyurl.com/Edanos-Up-and-Down-video

