Wednesday, 1 February 2017

New video: DJ Ruud - Your Majesty Ft. CDQ (Prod. by Masterkraft)

Ruud Online presents the Video of smashing hit single by DJ Ruud ft CDQ - Your Majesty (Produced by Masterkraft), Video features D'banj, Dammy Krane, Oba Femi Martins, etc, directed by Yomi Black and new single release 'Magic Touch' ft Avala, Uriel & Gina (Produced by Benie Macaulay).


Michael Taylor, founder of Ruud online Radio, better known as DJ Ruud is a progressive, classic and unique professional Disc jockey, OAP, Producer and HRM. He is CDQ's official DJ and also the official DJ of Rhapsody's Nigeria, Club Cova, Ciroc Nigeria, The Grill at the Pent, Du jour Events and other reputable event Companies in Nigeria. Follow on Twitter & Instagram @iamdjruud and contact info@ruudonline.com for bookings.

WATCH DJ RUUD FT CDQ - YOUR MAJESTY (VIDEO)   - https://youtu.be/RRmlZpspzfI

LISTEN & DOWNLOAD DJ RUUD 'Magic Touch' ft Avala,Uriel & Gina (Produced by Benie Macaulay). http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/d5dmbchzfd/DJ_RUUD_FT._AVALA_URIEL_and_GINA_-_MAGIC_TOUCH_PROD._BY_BENIE_MACAULAY_.mp3
