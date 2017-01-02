New video: DJ Ruud - Your Majesty Ft. CDQ (Prod. by Masterkraft)

Michael Taylor, founder of Ruud online Radio, better known as DJ Ruud is a progressive, classic and unique professional Disc jockey, OAP, Producer and HRM. He is CDQ's official DJ and also the official DJ of Rhapsody's Nigeria, Club Cova, Ciroc Nigeria, The Grill at the Pent, Du jour Events and other reputable event Companies in Nigeria. Follow on Twitter & Instagram @iamdjruud and contact info@ruudonline.com for bookings.
WATCH DJ RUUD FT CDQ - YOUR MAJESTY (VIDEO) - https://youtu.be/RRmlZpspzfI
LISTEN & DOWNLOAD DJ RUUD 'Magic Touch' ft Avala,Uriel & Gina (Produced by Benie Macaulay). http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/
d5dmbchzfd/DJ_RUUD_FT._AVALA_U RIEL_and_GINA_-_MAGIC_TOUCH_PR OD._BY_BENIE_MACAULAY_.mp3
No comments:
Post a Comment