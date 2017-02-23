 New Video: Chuddy K - Ekelebe | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 23 February 2017

New Video: Chuddy K - Ekelebe

Kediks Entertainment's superstar - Chuddy K, opens the year with visuals to his 2016 hit single - Ekelebe.

Directed by the multi-talented Samklef, Chuddy K showed great music artistry in this very crisp visuals that portrays a true comeback after a long hiatus.

Watch out for more Chuddy K project in 2017 but for now, enjoy "EKELEBE".

Connect with Chuddy K – @ChuddyK on Instagram and @RealChuddyK on Twitter.

WATCH/STREAM "EKELEBE" VIDEO BY CHUDDY K

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sRDtBemAC1c&feature=youtu.be

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "EKELEBE" AUDIO

https://my.notjustok.com/track/159043/chuddy-k-ekelebe-prod-spellz

