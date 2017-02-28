 New Video + Audio: AM - Egole | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

New Video + Audio: AM - Egole

One of our favorite new artistes, A.M drops a new video for his latest single “Egole.”

The bright visuals feature the UK bred singer and his lover in an emotional display singing “A.M on your stereo / Leriq you already know / you dey rock your body like confirm
/ this night I want to be your man / babe na wanyo wanyo wanyo shake am for me / omoge break am for me / I want to spend my money."

A.M has a few questions for the ladies on this one....Egole?


Shot in South Africa and directed by Mr Moe Musa, these fresh visuals provide the audience with a breathtaking view of Jo'Burg from the famous Northcliff Hill and some more intimate shots with A.M and the ladies...

Check out the single and video below​​.​

Audio Link:​ https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/186235

​Video Link:​ ​https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYaInLqLsHQ
Posted by at 2/28/2017 05:17:00 pm

1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


...merited happiness

28 February 2017 at 17:35

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts