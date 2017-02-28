New Video + Audio: AM - Egole

The bright visuals feature the UK bred singer and his lover in an emotional display singing “A.M on your stereo / Leriq you already know / you dey rock your body like confirm
/ this night I want to be your man / babe na wanyo wanyo wanyo shake am for me / omoge break am for me / I want to spend my money."
A.M has a few questions for the ladies on this one....Egole?
Shot in South Africa and directed by Mr Moe Musa, these fresh visuals provide the audience with a breathtaking view of Jo'Burg from the famous Northcliff Hill and some more intimate shots with A.M and the ladies...
Check out the single and video below.
Audio Link: https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/186235
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYaInLqLsHQ
