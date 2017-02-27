 New study by a US University claims straight men give the worst sex | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 27 February 2017

New study by a US University claims straight men give the worst sex

 A new study carried out by Indiana University, Chapman University and Claremont Graduate University in the US, claims that straight men are bad in sex. Read the full text of the study as shared by Shortlist magazine

Here’s a bit of news that will probably shock no one except the very people it’s about – straight men are the worst people in the world at sex.We’re not just talking about the 16-year-olds who have no idea what the fuck they’re doing with it all either (you probably know what we mean here), nope, we’re talking about all straight men. Yes all men. We’re all rubbish at sex, compared with every other group, anyway.
This is according to a new study of 52,600 people which aimed to explore the “orgasm gap” (like the gender pay gap, but for banging) between people of different genders and sexual orientations.

The study found that straight women have the fewest orgasms, with 65% saying they usually climaxed during sex.

And what makes this worse is that the group that orgasmed most was… straight men, with 95%. So yeah, that stuff about straight men being lazy in bed really isn’t a myth.

The study, which was carried out by Indiana University, Chapman University and Claremont Graduate University, showed that the number of people who said they normally came during sex were:

    65% of heterosexual women
    66% of bisexual women
    86% of lesbian women
    88% of bisexual men
    89% of gay men
    95% of heterosexual men

It’s not really a surprise that of the six groups studied, the three who said they came most were men, and the three who came least were women.

And this study also seems to show pretty unequivocally that gay people are better at sex than straight people.

This could actually be the key to making straight men better at sex, too. Straight men need to learn from lesbian women, basically.

"The fact that lesbian women orgasmed more often than heterosexual women indicates that many heterosexual women could experience higher rates of orgasm,” the research team said.

So more oral and foreplay is what they’re saying here. Try to stop focusing on your dick for a bit and think about other things.

Indeed the researchers stated in their report that there was a clear link between more oral sex and more orgasms. It said: "Of particular importance was incorporating oral sex along with other activities during a sexual encounter".

Other things that led women to have orgasms more often, the BBC reports, were:

    Asking for what they wanted in bed
    Praising their partner for something they did in bed
    Calling or emailing to tease about doing something sexual
    Wearing sexy lingerie
    Trying new sexual positions
    Anal stimulation
    Talking about or acting out sexual fantasies
    Engaging in sexy talk and expressions of love during sex

So there you go, no excuses now, yeah?
2 comments:

Ohiren's Zone said...

Which one is no excuses now?.LOL

27 February 2017 at 09:29
ONYX linda ikeji first son GODWIN said...

Old gist. Who didn't know this? 👼👼👼

27 February 2017 at 09:43

