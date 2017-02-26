New rap war: Nicki Minaj VS Remy MA... Here's all you need to know

In cased you missed it, the internet has been on fire for the past 12 hours with the latest beef in American pop culture.
The new beef is between female rappers, Nicki Minaj and Remy MA. The beef between the rappers have been going in silently for a while, then recently, Remy claimed that Nicki stole a line from her.
After weeks of subliminals and disses, Nicki decided to be a bit more transparent in “Make Love,” a collaboration with Gucci Mane that was released last week. In it, she includes lines directed at both Azalea Banks and Remy, with a pretty explicit “One platinum plaque, album flopped” line that fits Remy.
'Oooohhh, oh you the qu-e-e-the queen of this here?/One platinum plaque, album flopped, b***h, where?/Hahaha, ahhhhh/I took two bars off just to laugh.
'You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap/You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques/S, plural like the S on my chest.'
In her response, Remy dropped “Shether,” a fiery diss over Nas’ infamous “Ether” beat. In the diss track, Remy made a lot of references to people Nicki may have had sex with and people who may have ghostwritten her songs.
Remy dragged her foe's ex Meek Mill into the mess, spitting:
'And I saw Meek at [NBA] All-Star [Game], he told me your a** dropped/He couldn't f*** you for three months because your a** dropped/Now I don't think y'all understand how bad her a** got/The implants that she had put in her a** popped.'
She also called Nicki an 'A-list groupie.'
Then Nicki responded with an Instagram post that attacked Plata O Plomo' a song released last week by Remy Ma and Terror Squad leader Fat Joe.
Listen to the Remy Ma diss to Nicki Minaj titled 'Shether' HERE
