New photos of the 3 year old girl kidnapped by her mother's apprentice who was found in Abia today

Three year old Oluwasemilore Adebiyi pictured above was kidnapped by her mother's apprentice identified as Grace John from Benue state, at her mother's shop at Alagbado area of Lagos state on Saturday January 28th. She was found in Abia state today February 28th, a month after her kidnap.
She was sold to three different people and had even started school in Umuahia. Thankfully she was found safe and sound.
