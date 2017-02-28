 New photos of the 3 year old girl kidnapped by her mother's apprentice who was found in Abia today | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 28 February 2017

New photos of the 3 year old girl kidnapped by her mother's apprentice who was found in Abia today

Three year old Oluwasemilore Adebiyi pictured above was kidnapped by her mother's apprentice identified as Grace John from Benue state, at her mother's shop at Alagbado area of Lagos state on Saturday January 28th. She was found in Abia state today February 28th, a month after her kidnap.


She was sold to three different people and had even started school in Umuahia. Thankfully she was found safe and sound.
VEEKEE FRESH said...

kool

28 February 2017 at 21:10
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


...merited happiness

28 February 2017 at 21:12
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

28 February 2017 at 21:12
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

28 February 2017 at 21:12
Oghenetega said...

Wow...
See her beautiful Smile..
May we never see Such apprentice or Househelp from Hell IJN...
Thanks so much Linda...
U are doing a gr8 Job dear...

28 February 2017 at 21:13
Vivian Reginalds said...

Thank God
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

28 February 2017 at 21:22
okereke daniel said...

Linda Pls d absence of FREEBORN is becoming somethg to ask questions abt...

28 February 2017 at 21:57
dj banti said...

Thank God
They for don brainwash d girl
Godtakeover

28 February 2017 at 21:58

