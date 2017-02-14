 New Music: Milly Kay - Totori (prod. Mystro) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

New Music: Milly Kay - Totori (prod. Mystro)

In the spirit of the Valentine Season, Countless Dreams Entertainment act - Milly Kay drops​ a new tune dubbed "Totori", for your listening pleasure.

Produced by Mystro and with Fiokee on the guitar strings, Milly Kay exudes a rare musical niche that sets him apart from the rest and the chemistry between all parties is quite evident as 'Totori" seems to be that next take-over tune.



​Torori by Milly Kay is ​ ​a blend of RnB/Pop and dance with some sort of seductive lyrical, approach with some witty bars toward the end.

Milly Kay​'s​ EP titled​HIGH LIFE is one of the most anticipated projects to come out of Africa With ‘’Totori' being one of the singles from the EP​.

​Listen, Download and Enjoy!

​Follow Milly Kay - @MillyKayOfficia on all Social Media Platforms.​

LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "TOTORI" BY MILLY KAY
https://my.notjustok.com/track/181516/milly-kay-totori-prod-mystro

DIRECT DOWNLOAD FOR "TOTORI" BY MILLY KAY
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/181516

SOUNDCLOUD LINK
https://soundcloud.com/k_starzzy/totori-by-millykay





