New Music: Milly Kay - Totori (prod. Mystro)

Produced by Mystro and with Fiokee on the guitar strings, Milly Kay exudes a rare musical niche that sets him apart from the rest and the chemistry between all parties is quite evident as 'Totori" seems to be that next take-over tune.
Torori by Milly Kay is a blend of RnB/Pop and dance with some sort of seductive lyrical, approach with some witty bars toward the end.
Milly Kay's EP titled HIGH LIFE is one of the most anticipated projects to come out of Africa With ‘’Totori' being one of the singles from the EP.
Listen, Download and Enjoy!
Follow Milly Kay - @MillyKayOfficia on all Social Media Platforms.
LISTEN/STREAM/DOWNLOAD "TOTORI" BY MILLY KAY
https://my.notjustok.com/track/181516/milly-kay-totori-prod-mystro
DIRECT DOWNLOAD FOR "TOTORI" BY MILLY KAY
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/181516
SOUNDCLOUD LINK
https://soundcloud.com/k_starzzy/totori-by-millykay
No comments:
Post a Comment