Friday, 24 February 2017

New music: KozyG - International League & End Of The Matter

Logon Record Label newly signed artiste KozyG, officially dishes out his first two singles  ‘’International League’’ and ‘’End of the matter ’’ under  LOGON Record label ,which was premiered  at his Listening party on the 11Th of February.

The Ebonyi State born singer Moses Onyedikachi Izuchukwu simply known as KOZYG has been keen on music from a young age, he has worked with numerous artiste in the South East and has built a huge fan base over the years due to his consistency, good vocals, unique songs with good lyrics and also a wonderful stage craft.

‘’International League’’ is a groovy tune and ‘’End of the matter’’ is a more conscious song, both songs produced by SOMIK for Logon Record Label.

Logon Records is proud to introduce this talent to the world..... Download and Share and be LoggedOn to greatness
Ff on Fb: https://www.facebook.com/logonrecordlabel
IG: Logonrecords
@kozygofficial
Twitter :@ logonrecords

End of Matter...




DOWNLOAD END OF THE MATTER

https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/183380

https://my.notjustok.com/track/183381/kozyg-end-of-the-matter-prod-by-somikmusic

International League



DOWNLOAD INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/183380
https://my.notjustok.com/track/183380/kozyg--international-league-prod-by-somikmusic
