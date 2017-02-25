New music: Hotbwoy - Bad Girl "Official Single"

Victory Positive Orodu Is a Ghetto Soldier born in Ekiadolor, April 22
1988, known with his stage name Hotbwoy, he is a Nigerian base in South
Africa Raggae Dancehall artist, singer and songwriter. His musical
career began from his days in the secondary school. He immediately began
perfecting his craft by rapping, writing, singing at home, school,
neighborhood.
He dropped his first single tittled " Authentical" online
June 10, 2016. And also made a nice jam tittled "FANTACY" on the 12
October, 2016. With numerous body of works in store he’s sure ready to
take music to another level.
Here comes his latest studio effort Titled
"BAD GIRL" Prod. By the Multiple Award Winning and Headies producer of
the Year, YOUNG JOHN The wicked producer. Bet you will love this song
from HOTBWOY. He is said to be the next Big shot in the industry, both
in NIGERIA & SOUTH-AFRICA,
His twitter handle: @hotbwoyp
Instagram handle: @hotbwoyp
Facebook: Orodu victory positive
