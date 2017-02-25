 New music: Hotbwoy - Bad Girl "Official Single" | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 25 February 2017

New music: Hotbwoy - Bad Girl "Official Single"

Victory Positive Orodu Is a Ghetto Soldier born in Ekiadolor, April 22 1988, known with his stage name Hotbwoy, he is a Nigerian base in South Africa Raggae Dancehall artist, singer and songwriter. His musical career began from his days in the secondary school. He immediately began perfecting his craft by rapping, writing, singing at home, school, neighborhood.

He dropped his first single tittled " Authentical" online June 10, 2016. And also made a nice jam tittled "FANTACY" on the 12 October, 2016. With numerous body of works in store he’s sure ready to take music to another level.

Here comes his latest studio effort Titled "BAD GIRL" Prod. By the Multiple Award Winning and Headies producer of the Year, YOUNG JOHN The wicked producer. Bet you will love this song from HOTBWOY. He is said to be the next Big shot in the industry, both in NIGERIA & SOUTH-AFRICA,

His twitter handle: @hotbwoyp
Instagram handle: @hotbwoyp
Facebook: Orodu victory positive 
