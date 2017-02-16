 New Carjacking method: Naked women are being used to trap motorists in South Africa (Photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 February 2017

New Carjacking method: Naked women are being used to trap motorists in South Africa (Photos)

A new hijacking method where bandits use naked women to trap motorist into hijacking their cars on SA roads, has now been revealed.
According to Arrive Alive, a road safety advocacy and awareness group on its Twitter Page. The organisation posted two photos on Twitter warning motorists, to keep an eye off the naked bandits while driving.
 'New hijacking method on N17 ..Naked women trying to stop truck... colleagues on side of road running to truck door  @SALTruckers @Wheels24,' the group tweeted


The bandits are said to be operating the road by positioning the undressed woman on the road to distract drivers. When drivers slow down to look at the woman, her accomplices then emerge from hiding to rob and hijack cars.
HowWriter Blog said...

Hahaha.
SA and corruption! Did you know that SA has the highest number of rape?

Want to get tutorials on how to do anything? Please visit HowWriter

16 February 2017 at 14:30
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Even married men wee still fall for this trap na wa. Wanan shi ah strength of a woman lol.



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

16 February 2017 at 14:32
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Lol what a wawuu!
Only he-goats will fall victims.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

16 February 2017 at 14:39

