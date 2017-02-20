New arrivals…200% return on BTCrevenue & 100% profit on GetNaira

You Register and declare the willingness to Provide Help (click on "Provide Help"), type in the amount you wish to Provide as Help. Help provided will grow at the rate specified depending on each the website.SIMILARITIES OF BOTH PLATFORMS
· Request for providing help pairing comes to you in your Dashboard. If you fail to make payment within 36 hours, you will be forever blocked from the system.
· Also, fake POPs are treated as scam and the user get blocked forever without any future consideration.
· Each participant is allowed to have ONLY one account. However, you can make multiple PH
DIFFERENCES BETWEEN BOTH PLATFORMS
· BTCRevenue is a Bitcoin platform while GetNaira is a Naira platform
· BTCRevenue is for every country while GetNaira is strictly for Nigerians
· GetNaira is owned by Nigerians while BTCRevenue is foreign but has representatives in every country.
PROCEDURE - (BTCREVENUE.NET)
1.Register on BTCRevenue (Note that your bitcoin wallet address is required on the registration form)
2.Login to your dashboard & "Provide Help". Specify the amount you want to PH ($10 - $2000 of bitcoin)
3.When paired, Click on "Transfer Bitcoin Now" to see bitcoin address to pay to & value. Transfer Bitcoin & upload payment prove & hashcode. When PH is confirmed, your growth continues
4.GH is unlocked on Day 10. On the 12th day, you can request the complete 200% growth of your PH.
SUMMARIZED BENEFITS - (BTCREVENUE.NET)
Below are the core benefits/rewards for participating as a member of BTCRevenue:
•200% returns in 12 days
•15% Referral Bonus
•10% Bonus on all successful PH of Downlines.
•You can Get Help 10 days after PH confirmation.
•Quick matching when you PH/GH.
OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:
•Ultra-Secure Server
•Excellent 24 hrs live Support
•Optimized Responsive Design
REFERRAL BONUS - (BTCREVENUE.NET)
You get 15% referral bonus & 10% bonus on all other successful PHs of the participant you referred/invited. Inviting new members into the Community is your additional contribution to its development. Note: You are not forced to invite new participants. However, we are encouraging you to invite new participants, understanding that the platform can’t exist without development and participants’. This is why encouragements are made available in form of referral bonuses to motivate many people to take an active position.
NO GUIDERS, NO Excess Bonus - (BTCREVENUE.NET)
There are NO Guiders/Sponsors in this Platform. This platform has been DESIGNED TO LAST FOREVER and therefore does not support the excess payout privileges of Guiders which drains the system.
COMMITMENT POLICY - (BTCREVENUE.NET)
BTCRevenue do not enslave you by enforcing re-commitment. This is a community…not a bank with slavery rules. If you are happy with your last help cycle, you will do it again. However, to kick against hit-n-run help providers, this rule may be considered in the future. Also, when making a new pledge after Getting Help, you can not make pledge below the previous pledge. It has to be the same or higher. This will keep the Community Growing instead of being setback by people who will give help of $1000 for example and after Getting Help of $2000 they decide to Provide Help of $10 in their next Pledge. Such doesn’t work here.
BTCRevenue is aimed at helping Participants make friends all over the World. A Real Social Financial Platform with Sincere people Changing Lives, Changing Nations and Changing the World.
To register, Visit: https://btcrevenue.net
GETNAIRA.NET – A community of Nigerians by Nigerians for Nigerians
PROCEDURE - (GETNAIRA.NET)
1. Register on GetNaira
3. When paired, Click on "See Bank Details" to see the bank account & contact details of the member to pay. Make payment & upload payment prove. When PH is confirmed, your growth continues
4. Request to Get Help after 15 days to get your donation + the 100% profit.
5. Repeat step 2 to 5 again and again and keep getting profits for helping.
SUMMARIZED BENEFITS - (GETNAIRA.NET)
Below are the core benefits/rewards for participating as a member of BTCRevenue:
- 100% profit in 10 - 15 days
- 20% Referral Bonus
- 10% Bonus on all successful PH of Downlines.
- 5% Bonus when you pay within 6hours of matching
- 5% Bouns when you confirm payment within 6hours of prove upload
- Get Help in 15 days after PH confirmation. (5000 – 50,000)
- Get Help in 12 days after PH confirmation. (51,000 – 200,000)
- Get Help in 10 days after PH confirmation. (201,000 – 1m)
- Matching within 48hrs when you PH/GH.
OTHER FEATURES INCLUDE:
- Premium SSL Certificate
- Live Chat Support
- Responsive Design
EXTRA BONUS - (GETNAIRA.NET)
You get 15% referral bonus & 10% bonus on all other successful PHs of the participant you referred/invited. Inviting new members into the Community is your additional contribution to its development.
We introduce Fast Pay and Fast Confirm bonus to speed up transactions between participants on this community. You get 5% when you Fast Pay and you get another 5% when you Fast confirm payment when you GH.
GUIDERS/MANAGERS - (GETNAIRA.NET)
There are NO Guiders/Sponsors in this Platform. No room for excess payout privileges of Guiders which drains the system. The will only welcome REPRESENTATIVES who are given extra 5%-10% of their Provide Help Offer, depending on how hardworking they are. And to request for this position, you must have referred at least 25 members who has fulfilled their pledges. All request must be sent to admin@getnaira.net
GetNaira is a community of Nigerians helping Nigerians, GetNaira accepts all suggestions from Nigerians.
To register, Visit: https://getnaira.net
CONCLUSION: Choose wisely! Considering the two is not a bad option. Remember that every online business has its level of risk which could be high or low depending on the level on involvement.
