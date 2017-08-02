Mandla Mandela, the oldest grandson of former and late South African President, Nelson Mandela is expecting his first child with his wife, Rabia Clarke. In a joint statement released Monday, Febuary 6, 2017, through their traditional Mvezo titles - Nkosi Zwelivelile and Nkosikazi Nosekeni Rabia Mandela, it reads:
'We are excited beyond words today to be celebrating not only our first wedding anniversary but also the fact that we are expecting our first bundle of joy (in transit)‚ they said‚ using emoticons to describe their love.
Mvezo Komkhulu will once again experience the pitter-patter of a young Mandela's feet. It's been an amazing year. We are truly blessed‚ and very grateful for all the well-wishes received.'
The pair got married in February 2016. The marriage was the fourth for Mandela. He was still legally married to his first wife‚ Tando Mabunu-Mandela‚ although they are estranged and embroiled in bitter court battles. Mandela’s second and third marriages were annulled.
