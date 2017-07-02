News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 7 February 2017
Neighbors arrest woman for pouring hot water on her husband in Kenya (Photos)
on Monday, arrested a 38-year-old woman, who scalded her husband with water following an argument. She detained the husband despite the fact that he sustained serious burns on his stomach.
Narrating his ordeal after he was rescued, Ezekiel Ingutu who has been married to the suspect, Jackline Muchela for 15 years, with four children said:
In her defence, Muchela blamed her husband for failing on his responsibilities of providing for his family and always coming home drunk.The neighbours also said the couple had been having disagreements in the past two years, with some of the quarrels reported to the police.
The area assistant chief together with elders took the 42-year-old man to Nairobi Women Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.
Source: Nairobi News
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/07/2017 09:00:00 pm
