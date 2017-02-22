Nearly 2,000 Child Soldiers were recruited by Boko Haram in 2016- UNICEF says

The United Nations International Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says nearly 2000 child soldiers were recruited by Boko Haram sect in 2016. This figure was given by the agency's Executive Director, Anthony Lake yesterday February 21st.
“For instance, since 2013 an estimated 17,000 children have been recruited in South Sudan and up to 10,000 have been recruited in the Central African Republic (CAR).
Similarly, nearly 2,000 children were recruited by Boko Haram in Nigeria and neighbouring countries last year alone, and there have been nearly 1,500 cases of child recruitment in Yemen since the conflict escalated in March 2015. We cannot give up the fight to end child recruitment,”he said
