NBC restates commitment to youth development empowers 12 Oginigba youths with maritime technical skills training

A graduation ceremony to celebrate 12 youths after anintensive training programme took place on the 16th of February 2017 in Port Harcourt, Rivers State amidst community leaders and other stakeholders that were present for the event.
Speaking at the graduation ceremony held in Port Harcourt, the Legal, Public Affairs and Communications Director, Mrs. Sade Morgan, stated that, ‘The Maritime Technical Skills Training was designed to equip the youths with the set skills they require for gainful employment in the maritime industry, and make them compete favourably with their counterparts locally, regionally and globally, while connecting them with opportunities in the Nigerian and International maritime industry.
The NBC Spokesperson, who represented the Managing Director, at the graduation ceremony, said,
“NBCis committed to empowering youths in the communities where the Company operate and Nigerian youths in general, while supporting government initiatives to ultimately realizing the Sustainable Development Goal, ‘To eradicate extreme poverty and hunger’.The beneficiaries went through an intensive training in three courses, namely, Standard of Training Certification and Watch keeping for Seafarers, Efficient Deck Hand and International Ship and Port Facility Security. These courses are certified by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA)”.Also, speaking at the event, amongst other community leaders and stakeholders present, was the Paramount Ruler of Oginigba Community, His Royal Highness, Eze (Amb) GershomOdum, who expressed his appreciation to NBC and admonished the youths to make the best use of the opportunity and be good ambassadors of the community and Nigeria.Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Julia AdanneEcheonwu,lauded the maritimetraining, that it was a unique and inspiring experience and it provided them with a launch pad to become professional mariners with practical life skills for success.
NBC was incorporated in 1951 and is the bedrock of global bottlers, Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company. Over the last 65 years, NBC has established itself as a key player in the Nigerian non-alcoholic beverage industry and remains committed to manufacturing, marketing and distributing market leading Coca-Cola brands.The Company is making huge investments to drive world class operations to better satisfy its customers, consumers, while adding value to its communities and other stakeholders.
Sade Morgan (Mrs.)
Legal, Public Affairs and Communications Director
sade.morgan@cchellenic.com; +234 803 402 2730;
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment