Nate G - Brand New Day off of his debut album

Nathan Osagiede better known as Nate G is set to release his debut album title “New Dawn”.
The Edo State burn and Gospel Art is set to lunch the album on the 12th of February in Abuja,
at GOD HEAD CHRISTIAN CENTREBEHIND DEEPER LIFE SCHOOL KADO ADJACENT
NAF Conference Center
RED CARPET: 3PMCONCERT PROPER: 4PMNate G is proudly signed to Ago records, a music recording company based in Abuja
Enjoy The single off the album "New Day''
The Edo State burn and Gospel Art is set to lunch the album on the 12th of February in Abuja,
at GOD HEAD CHRISTIAN CENTREBEHIND DEEPER LIFE SCHOOL KADO ADJACENT
NAF Conference Center
RED CARPET: 3PMCONCERT PROPER: 4PMNate G is proudly signed to Ago records, a music recording company based in Abuja
Enjoy The single off the album "New Day''
Produced by Mr Keyz Beatz
2 comments:
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins, Itunes card visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
Nice one..
Post a Comment