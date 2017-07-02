 Nate G - Brand New Day off of his debut album | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Nate G - Brand New Day off of his debut album

Nathan Osagiede  better known as Nate G is set to release his debut album title “New Dawn”.

The Edo State burn and Gospel Art is set to lunch the album on the 12th of February in Abuja,

at GOD HEAD CHRISTIAN CENTREBEHIND DEEPER LIFE SCHOOL KADO ADJACENT
NAF Conference Center

RED CARPET: 3PMCONCERT PROPER: 4PMNate G is proudly signed to Ago records, a music recording company based in Abuja

Enjoy The single off the album "New Day''
Produced by Mr Keyz Beatz
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice one..

7 February 2017 at 12:14

