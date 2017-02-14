 Naija! Get paid weekly for showcasing your talent and uploading your funny videos!!! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

Naija! Get paid weekly for showcasing your talent and uploading your funny videos!!!

Are you talented? are you funny? do you have funny videos clips? Now you can get paid for your talent weekly.

to enter: record your self performing any talent you have(singing dance, art)  or capture any funny video(s) event and upload on www.talentuploadnaija.com or via our app

share your uploaded video link on social media, top 3 videos with highest views are selected from each weeks video upload to win N10,000, N5000, N3000

Also win more by clicking our  Caption Contest page, edit funny captions on our Photo of the Day and win great prizes.

download the photo of the day-- Edit with your best caption -- upload your edited photo
vote your upload under vote tab, get people to vote your uploaded picture
-Download #TalentuploadNG on Play store ,iTunes on iOS devices and Android



Follow us on twitter, facebook and instagram @TalentUploadNG, Fb@ Talent-Upload naija
