NAFDAC investigates packaged garri allegedly imported from India

Over the weekend, photos of this packaged Garri said to be imported from India surfaced online. The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) says it has carried out preliminary investigation into the food sample and the imported Garri samples had no NAFDAC number. Read a statement from the agency after the cut....
This is the tweet that first caught our attention on Sunday 19th February 2017. It is about a certain pack of Imported Garri with the source given as India, which was found on the shelve of a Nigerian supermarket.
We knew we had work to do, and Monday 20th we did. Our actions and findings are outlined below: (Updates via @NafdacNigeria)
-NAFDAC Officers visited the Supermarket in Ikoyi today
-26 packets of 500mg each of the products were seized for analysis
-The product has no NAFDAC number
The product is said to be from Ghana but packaged in UK
-The Management of the Supermarket have been invited for further discussion in our Lagos office
Investigation continues.
2 comments:
You see wetin APC government don cost us?
Imagine!!!
Na Garri we dey import enter a whole Nigeria
When we have good IjeBu garri here to drink with kuLikuLi
Arrant nonsense
@Galore
Dollar dey scarce and someone is using same to import what we have in qantaum. Pple will rush to buy bcos its packaged in supermarket than patronizing our local market SMH
