Tuesday, 7 February 2017

Na wa! Now they are saying Blac Chyna was caught cheating on Rob Kardashian

Read the report below from the NY Post’s Page Six:
Chyna was spotted cozying up to a new man while at a Super Bowl viewing party at Estrella’s MA Theater in Los Angeles.
"I would definitely have thought they were a couple if didn’t know better,” said a spy. We’re told the guy “at some point had his hand in her lap or on her legs.” Chyna was also heard saying she was “faded” at the bash.
Between her cheers for the Patriots, the 28-year-old was overheard talking bout her relationship, saying that, “she’s still talking to Rob but they’re not living together right now.”
