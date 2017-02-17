MyLifeSavings: Shakar EL writes as he shows off Mercedes Benz car gift to Tonto Dikeh's son

Tonto Dikeh's 'Friend' Shakar El just showed off a mini Mercedes Benz car gift fro his friend's son who turns One Today. Though Tonto Dikeh said yesterday that she has no friend and Shakar El may have crossed the line with his comment about her marriage that went viral last month (Read Here), he still got Tonto's son a gift.
He shared a photo of the gift on social media with the caption,
'Happy Birthday Andre the King! This is your first of many Mercedes Benz as you Ride into Greatness in Life under God's Protection...No Harm will come to You. You shall only Inherit Goodness, Mercy, Love,Grace and Prosperity! Happy Birthday from Uncle Shakar Nwa Mama.. #mylifesavings'.
9 comments:
I hope u don't have the intention of visiting her farmhouse.. FYI, Tonto is still grieving over her lost kingkong so plz just drop the car and waka go front...😋😋😋
Kikiki.. Everyone using their "life savings " from @Roseline now @Shaka El
Toor
Happy Birthday @Kingkong junior
@Galore
Nice... my birthday in a bit, who gonna buy me Mercedez Benz too? Aunty Linda Ikeji off course haha! I believe!
www.rapportnaija.com
Me I will use my life savings to get to meet Linda ikeji and Daniella okeke..savings start now...
Too Much Life savings since the Liar Hoelosho Lied abt life savings...
Hmmmmmmmm.. This is a big shade on the Husband snatcher from Shakar El
THIS GUY IS FUNNY
But isn't that what happens when you marry a guy solely for his money...love Tonto but these are the repercussions of marrying a womanising deep pocketed playboy..Gbam!
Shakar El is always funny sha,baba say na Life savings lol based on Rosaline Logistics. Happy birthday Andre,Tonto we want birthday rice
Na u lost her kingkong? Always wishing bad on pple. May God deliver u & ur hate self.
Post a Comment