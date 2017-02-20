'My salary as lecturer was more than RCCG’s income when I became a full time pastor' - Pastor Adeboye says

Adeboye disclosed this when he preached at a special programme organized at the RCCG Camp ground on Lagos-Ibadan expressway last Friday.
"When God called me into full time ministry, I must tell you the truth, I was afraid because things were rough. I knew poverty when I was young but I became a university teacher with the belief that my days of poverty were gone. When God asked me to leave my job to become a full-time pastor, the total income of the church was less than my salary and we were to share it among some 39 people. I was really afraid but God gave me one promise. He said do not worry my son, I will be with you. If you are wondering why my case is different, it is because God told me that He will be with me and He has been faithful to His promise.”
No comments:
Post a Comment