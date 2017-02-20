"My precious daughter in-law..another na serious counterfeit," Big Brother Naija TTT's mother praises his wife on Instagram

Just in case Thin Tall Tony's wife's earlier post about him being a happily married man did not sink in well, his mother, Mimi Maria Offiong-Brown took to her Instagram account to lavish her daughter-in-law with praise. Ms. Offiong Brown who is based in the United Kingdom shared a photo of Laraba Audi Offiong, TTT's wife, and wrote;
“My one and only true love…my Queen…my precious daughter in-law. …another na serious counterfeit. …Gbam"
Thin Tall Tony (real name Offiong Edet Anthony) who says he's single 'by God's grace' is currently having a good time with another BBN housemate, Bisola.
No comments:
Post a Comment