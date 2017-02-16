"My love and respect grows for you with each passing year. I am truly blessed to have you as my life partner. The various ups and downs that we have faced together in the life have further strengthened our bonding, love and respect for each other. May you be blessed with the choicest blessings from dear God? There never be any sad moment in your life. You always remain happy and cheerful, this year and in years to come. Love you from the bottom of my heart. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ONE AND ONLY MRS ADEBIYI, I LOVE YOU Susan Smith.
Thursday, 16 February 2017
'My one and only Mrs Adebiyi!' Young Nigerian man celebrates his elderly American wife on her birthday
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 2/16/2017 09:58:00 pm
13 comments:
Stay away from people's private lives linda!!! Are you mocking them or what?
Guy God go bless your hustle... Na love u call am abi? Chai there is God ooo
Ewoo OOOOOOO!
Bobo yii ni plan..Olohun ngbo
This woman is mean is obvious from the photos that this guy is missarable. May God give the guy strength to hang in there till his green card is ready. My God is not easy ooooo the Lord is your strength.
Hehehehe love kor Lovina Ni.
Oga eat the money you came to eat and save your poem.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Hmmmmmm..
Nna, nwa guy, I feel you! Double your hustle! Considering d value of dollar to the Naira! No send anybody!
Aww.. so lovely. Congratulations my guy. Maga don land!
eeeeeww chim o
All bcos of papers, were boy
Enter your comment...lovely couple... God bless and strengthen ur union always... #love wins
bros kilode now...rocas
