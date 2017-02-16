 'My one and only Mrs Adebiyi!' Young Nigerian man celebrates his elderly American wife on her birthday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 16 February 2017

'My one and only Mrs Adebiyi!' Young Nigerian man celebrates his elderly American wife on her birthday

A young Nigerian guy, who goes by the name Adebiyi Muizz took to Facebook to celebrate his much older white wife as she turned a year older today. The woman, Susan Smith, is American and lives in Portland, Washington. She looks like she's in her 60s. She is retired, according to her Facebook bio. She married to Adebiyi in February, 2015. He shared photos of Mrs Adebiyi and wrote:



"My love and respect grows for you with each passing year. I am truly blessed to have you as my life partner. The various ups and downs that we have faced together in the life have further strengthened our bonding, love and respect for each other. May you be blessed with the choicest blessings from dear God? There never be any sad moment in your life. You always remain happy and cheerful, this year and in years to come. Love you from the bottom of my heart. HAPPY BIRTHDAY MY ONE AND ONLY MRS ADEBIYI, I LOVE YOU Susan Smith.


Posted by at 2/16/2017 09:58:00 pm

13 comments:

Anonymous said...

Stay away from people's private lives linda!!! Are you mocking them or what?

16 February 2017 at 21:57
michael george said...

Guy God go bless your hustle... Na love u call am abi? Chai there is God ooo

16 February 2017 at 22:09
Obed Nwafor said...

Ewoo OOOOOOO!

16 February 2017 at 22:11
Olabothey Alhani said...

Bobo yii ni plan..Olohun ngbo

16 February 2017 at 22:16
Anonymous said...

This woman is mean is obvious from the photos that this guy is missarable. May God give the guy strength to hang in there till his green card is ready. My God is not easy ooooo the Lord is your strength.

16 February 2017 at 22:21
BONARIO NNAGS said...

Hehehehe love kor Lovina Ni.
Oga eat the money you came to eat and save your poem.



. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA

16 February 2017 at 22:21
Anonymous said...

Hmmmmmm..

16 February 2017 at 22:27
Anonymous said...

Nna, nwa guy, I feel you! Double your hustle! Considering d value of dollar to the Naira! No send anybody!

16 February 2017 at 22:29
Anonymous said...

Aww.. so lovely. Congratulations my guy. Maga don land!

16 February 2017 at 22:29
livingstone chibuike said...

eeeeeww chim o

16 February 2017 at 22:32
Anonymous said...

All bcos of papers, were boy

16 February 2017 at 22:34
Anonymous said...

Enter your comment...lovely couple... God bless and strengthen ur union always... #love wins

16 February 2017 at 22:43
Anonymous said...

bros kilode now...rocas

16 February 2017 at 22:57

