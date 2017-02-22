My husband won the 2015 election because of his doggedness and compassion for the masses- Aisha Buhari

Aisha Buhari said this at the launch of a book, titled: “Buhari vs Yar’Adua: Facing the future,” written by Opeyemi Soyombo, Special Assistant on Media to Ogun State Governor Ibikunle Amosun.
Represented by the wife of the Ogun state governor, Olufunso Amosun, Aisha Buhari asked Nigerians to emulate her husband in the pursuit of their dreams.
“There are lots of lessons to learn from the life of President Muhammadu Buhari, most especially his doggedness and compassion for the masses. President Buhari contested presidential elections four consecutive times before he eventually won in 2015. His victory has paid off considering his passion to help the masses and most importantly, the successes recorded in the anti-corruption war of his government. I commend the efforts of the writer for documenting the presidential election suit between the candidate of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP), Gen. Muhammadu Buhari and President Umaru Yar’Adua of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007. This shows that the author has been following with keen interest elections held in the country and the petitions arising from them. In most recent shared views and writings on human and societal development, the investment made on other people gives tremendous yields; thus the facts and authenticity of the book are invaluable.”she said
5 comments:
Taaaa... mechie onu this woman. You're a complete bumkom!!!
That's just the problem with this guys. There's work to be done, the Naija is at its all time low under the doggedness of your husband. But no, you are still eulogizing your election victory of 2015 for Christ's sakes. What a waste of tenure.
That's just the problem with this guys. There's work to be done, the Naira is at its all time low under the doggedness of your husband. But no, you are still eulogizing your election victory of 2015 for Christ's sakes. What a waste of tenure.
its only God and conscience that can judge this buhari pple . hmmm
http://www.cecipost.com/nigeria-already-totalitarian-state/
Nonsense... I can see how much that's helping D masses.
Post a Comment