My husband, team members are the real heroes - Nigeria-based Danish aid worker, Anja Ringgren Loven

Taking to her Facebook page yesterday, the mother of one, who is married to a Nigerian, David Emmanuel Umem, praised her team for their contribution, loyalty and for risking their lives to save abandoned and maltreated children accused of witchcraft...
"I'm called a hero, the new mother Theresa and a lot more. But I'm just an ordinary woman fighting for human rights. I'm not alone in this work. No one can do anything alone," she wrote.
"The real heroes, who have taught me everything I know today, who have showed me what hard work and determination is all about, are without any doubt my team in Denmark and my team here in Nigeria.
"David Emmanuel Umem is not only my biggest inspiration in life, but he is also our leader, our mentor and the founder of "Land of Hope". AND at the same time he is a law student. He works so hard everyday, and when I see him fight for justice and risk his life to save children I see A HERO
"When I look at our staff I see HEROES . I see how they have turned each and everyone of our children into brave, educated and strong individuals full of love and self esteem. Our success is the result of their hard work, love, loyalty and strong commitment. I'm so lucky to have you in my life. I love you more than you can ever imagine."
The founder of the Children's Aid Education and Development Foundation (ACAEDF) based in Akwa Ibom, garnered international attention after she rescued severely malnourished child branded a witch and left to starve to death.
