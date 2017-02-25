 My husband is not dead- Eric Arubayi's wife Chinonso writes on IG, thanks everyone for their love and support | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 25 February 2017

My husband is not dead- Eric Arubayi's wife Chinonso writes on IG, thanks everyone for their love and support

Beautiful wife of gospel artiste, Eric Arubayi, Chinonso, this morning reposted a song done for by her husband who passed away on February 11 and captioned it "My Husband is not dead.... @ericarubayi is alive. Thanks for the show of love and support". May God be with her in this trying time.

My husband is not dead... @ericarubayi is alive. Thanks for the show of love and support. The Sound by @ericarubayi Drops today see link in my bio for full video. #ERICARUBAYILIVES ............................................. Worship leader , soul singer and song writer Eric arubayi lives on in our hearts, and through his music. We celebrate his life and his legacy with the release of his much anticipated music video " The Sound" directed by Frizzle'n'bizzle Films and conceptualized by Eric Arubayi. The Sound was co-written by @pitasings . It is a song that totally shows an attitude of gratitude for all God has done for us. It was produced by E-Kelly on the beat who happens to be a childhood brother and friend Under his Record Label Spirit Music, The Sound was released first in March 2016, breaking religious boundaries and capturing the hearts of many believers. The Video is sure to strike the right cords and bless your heart. This is the first video off his upcoming album. Video Directed by: Frizzle n bizzle Films (@frizzlenbizzlefilms) Music Produced by: Ekelly (@ekellybeatz) Makeup Artist: Mary Ayodele (@Maryapromakeover) Costume: @mudiafrica1 Styling: Adeoye Awosan (@ade_oye) #THESOUND This one will tickle your emotion! We are great like that! #setlife #greatmusic #frizzlenbizzlefilms #richnfamous #redepic #dopelighting #arrilight #worldsbestdirectors #dopemusicvideos #dopedirector #spiritmusic #ericarubayi #thesound
This must be painful for her...hopefully she gets through..

25 February 2017 at 11:29
Amen!


...merited happiness

25 February 2017 at 11:47
eyaaa! may his soul continue to rest in peace.

25 February 2017 at 12:06
