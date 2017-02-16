My friend was drunk and mistook me for his wife - Man shocks court over rape case

According to Nairobi Wire, Mr. Namisi invited Nyongesa for drinks at his place and later prepared a place for him to sleep as it was already late in the night. He continued drinking but returned moments later and allegedly attempted to rape his friend as he slept.
Appearing at a court in Nairobi, Nyongesa told the court his intention to withdraw the case claiming his friend was drunk when the incident happened.
'I want to withdraw the case because the accused was drunk and mistook me for his wife,' he said.The court however directed that the matter can only be withdrawn if the Director of Public Prosecutions, Keriako Tobiko, intervenes. James Namisi was released on Sh200,000 bond as the case will be heard again on Friday, June 9, 2017.
