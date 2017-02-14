My balls were squeezed - SA opposition leader, Malema on Parliament brawl

The leader of Economic Freedom Fighters, Julius Malema is alleging that his balls were squeezed during Parliament brawl at the State of the Nation address in South Africa.
Last week, we reported that parliament guards exchanged punches with Malema and his party members for disrupting President Jacob Zuma's State of the Nation Address (SONA) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces in Cape Town. Watch the video here
Taking to Twitter, the opposition leader said that the securities always go for his ball anytime there's a brawl in the Parliament.
'The bastard is squeezing my balls yeses, they always go for my balls this white shirt.They do this all the time, hai. No retreat fighters,' he tweeted.
