Muslim clerics in Borno state begin 10-day fasting and prayers for Pres. Buhari's health

Spokesperson of the muslim clerics, Malam Uma Bolori, told newsmen that President Buhari deserves their prayers for helping to stop the incessant attacks by Boko Haram members in their state:
“Our prayer is what President Buhari needs from Nigerians rather than rumors. President Buhari deserves prayers from the people of North-East, for not allowing Borno to go on extinction when almost all the territories in the state were taken over by Boko Haram. We are going to fast, supplicate and recite Holy Qur’an 50 times for improved health condition of our President. Nigerians must rally round their leaders and pray for them, to enable them succeed in steering the affairs of this country"he said
