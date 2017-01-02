LIS

LIS

Wednesday, 1 February 2017

#MusicPlusKaraoke Hits Quilox Tonight?

Music+ was in Abuja last month with the #MusicPlusKaraoke and the city’s fun seekers shone like a million stars. Lagos peeps, can you outdo Abuja?

Can you shine like a trillion stars? If you love Karaoke, think you can sing? Come on over to Quilox tonight and show your skills with Praiz. So make it a date tonight at Quilox.


Come have fun and ease the stress of the week! Don’t forget, you can satisfy all your music cravings with Music+.

On Music+, you can upload your own songs, download and stream your favourite jams and even create your own unique playlist! Simply send ‘Music’ to 5900 to get you started.
Posted by at 2/01/2017 05:42:00 pm

6 comments:

Anonymous said...

CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY

1 February 2017 at 17:44
Liuz Babz said...

Noted...

1 February 2017 at 17:46
No more Whatsapp on Blackberry? Here's how to copy your contacts from your BB to your Android device. said...

It's going to be fun...

1 February 2017 at 17:48
Liuz Babz said...

Something to look forward to

1 February 2017 at 17:52
Sql 9ja said...

Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard

1 February 2017 at 17:53
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Seen


...merited happiness

1 February 2017 at 18:37

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts