MusicPlusKaraoke Hits Quilox Tonight?

Can you shine like a trillion stars? If you love Karaoke, think you can sing? Come on over to Quilox tonight and show your skills with Praiz. So make it a date tonight at Quilox.
Come have fun and ease the stress of the week! Don’t forget, you can satisfy all your music cravings with Music+.
On Music+, you can upload your own songs, download and stream your favourite jams and even create your own unique playlist! Simply send ‘Music’ to 5900 to get you started.
6 comments:
CALL THIS NUMBER(08141395113)IF U HAVE ANY SCRAP,CONDEMNED,SPOILED OR ANY DEAD INVERTER BATTERY
Noted...
It's going to be fun...
Something to look forward to
Alibaba Premium logins and Wire logins, PDF Silent Exploits, Email Blasting, Fresh Leads and Bank Logins visit my page
http://sql9ja.blogspot.com.ng/?view=flipcard
Seen
...merited happiness
Post a Comment