Monday, 20 February 2017

Music Video: Gallaxy - Dab ft. E.N.E Yatt

Gallaxy is a two-member Ghanaian music group represented by Ransford Ohene and David Kwesi Adjewoda. They are respectively well-known as Bra Chiky and Kwesi Dav. The duo records on indigenous Highlife rhythms and Afro-beat rhythms, to which they have proven their versatility in the creation of their music.
They are currently under the management of Harbour City Recordz, founded by Gideon Narh.
Gallaxy started music about ten years ago before officially and commercially joining the Ghanaian music industry in 2012 with couple of hit singles including ‘Wodo Nti’, ‘Bokoboko’ (Slowly) and many others.

Check out the music video's for the duo's latest hit single - "Dab" featuring E.N.E Yatt and produced by Shottoh Blinqx. Enjoy! Follow @GallaxyGh on social media.


Video Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKAF-0ZMSGc

Audio Link - https://my.notjustok.com/track/184549/gallaxy-dab-ft-ene-yatt

