Music Video: Gallaxy - Dab ft. E.N.E Yatt

They are currently under the management of Harbour City Recordz, founded by Gideon Narh.
Gallaxy started music about ten years ago before officially and commercially joining the Ghanaian music industry in 2012 with couple of hit singles including ‘Wodo Nti’, ‘Bokoboko’ (Slowly) and many others.
Check out the music video's for the duo's latest hit single - "Dab" featuring E.N.E Yatt and produced by Shottoh Blinqx. Enjoy! Follow @GallaxyGh on social media.
Video Link - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GKAF-0ZMSGc
Audio Link - https://my.notjustok.com/track/184549/gallaxy-dab-ft-ene-yatt
No comments:
Post a Comment