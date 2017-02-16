Music Producer, Spellz welcomes baby boy in US

Nigerian music producer, Benjamin Obaze otherwise known as Spellz has welcomed his first child, a baby boy in the United States.
A very excited Spellz who got married to his boo of many years, Hadiza Dije Badaki on Sunday, February 28, 2016 at Oriental Hotels shared the news social media. He wrote:
'Thank God every man doesn’t have a wife like you or else every man would claim to be the happiest in the world. Thanks wifey. #itsaboy #mywifeandkid #bundleofjoy #welcometotheworld #YoungKing All glory to the most high'.
