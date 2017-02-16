 Music Producer, Spellz welcomes baby boy in US | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Thursday, 16 February 2017

Music Producer, Spellz welcomes baby boy in US

Nigerian music producer, Benjamin Obaze otherwise known as Spellz has welcomed his first child, a baby boy in the United States.
 
A very excited Spellz who got married to his boo of many years, Hadiza Dije Badaki on Sunday, February 28, 2016 at Oriental Hotels shared the news social media. He wrote:
'Thank God every man doesn’t have a wife like you or else every man would claim to be the happiest in the world. Thanks wifey. #itsaboy #mywifeandkid #bundleofjoy #welcometotheworld #YoungKing All glory to the most high'.
Posted by at 2/16/2017 10:37:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts