Thursday, 16 February 2017

Music: Akin - Be With You Ft. Neza

In the spirit of Love and in celebration of Valentine's day, Akin released a new single title "Be With You" for lovers that want to be together but can't, featuring the beautiful and talented African singer Neza. "Be With You" is another masterpiece...

The song shares on two lovers that vowed to hold one another in their heart till they can hold each other in their arms... Distance never separates two hearts that really care. Enjoy, download for FREE and share with your love ones... Happy Valentine's Day.
#BeWithYou #BeWithByAkinftNeza #ValentinesDay

www.akinmusic.com

Twitter:  @AkinMusic
Instagram: @AkinMusic
Facebook: @AkinMusicOfficial
Sound Cloud /AkinMusicOfficial

Alternate Download Link: http://bit.ly/Akin_BeWithYou

Download Audio here: https://my.notjustok.com/track/182776/akin-be-with-you-ft-neza

Listen on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9blvfv5W5j8


