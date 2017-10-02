Mum rapes 4-year-old son and live streams the act

Kirksey appeared at Hamilton County jail, where police claimed she admitted performing a sex act on the young child.
Kirksey's sick act was brought to the attention of the authorities after someone 1,000 miles away in Texas watched the abuse and contacted the Department of Job and Family Services (JFS) in Ohio.
Kirksey was sent to the Hamilton county jail after her arrest and her bail was set at $350,000.
Days before her arrest, Kirksey posted videos on YouTube including one where she twerked at the camera while a child could be heard crying in the background. The other muted video shows her dancing while a little boy sits beside her
“Pray for the victim and pray for the family that had to be behind something like this and pray for her,” the family member said.
“We, as a family, try the best we can to get therapy and talk to her about stuff and safety and sometimes you can only do so much. This is just not in her character, its not nothing that she would do … I know that she is being portrayed as a monster.
“Anytime that someone is saying that had made some type of sexual attack on anyone I automatically would think someone is a monster too. But literally anyone [that knew Kinksey] would know this is clearly not her.”
