Wednesday, 8 February 2017

Multi-talented upcoming American music star Michael O. is set to drop a new song 'My Wifey' 2017 Valentine's Day

Valentine's day (February 14) is a day specially celebrated by lovers all over the world. The gifted singer Michael O. with his golden voice has crafted a beautiful love tune, an offering into the realm of timeless wedding classics called 'My Wifey'. 

(Michael Odokara-Okigbo) who goes by the acronym 'Michael O.' is one of the American upcoming most consummate vocalists of the new school artists, although American he is proud and love opportunities to celebrate his Nigerian origin in his songs. He follows up on  'A Christmas Song' that dropped on Christmas day last year with this beautiful love song that we all are sure to fall in love with.


The song premieres on radio stations Wazobia Fm, Lagos, Brilla Fm lagos, City Fm Lagos and Cool Fm Lagos on Monday, February 6th as well as on major online music portals as we countdown to the Valentine's day release of the video on February 14th, 2017. Don't forget your gifts - cards, roses, chocolate, special meals and then light up your day with this soon to be a classic tune 'My Wifey' by our own Mchael O.
