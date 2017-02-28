Muhammad Ali's son was detained at the airport because he's Muslim

Son of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali said he was detained by immigration officials at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Florida because he's a Muslim.
Muhammad Ali Jr., along with his mother, Khalilah Camacho-Ali were returning to Florida from Jamaica after speaking at a black history event. They were retrieving their bags at baggage claim, when an official pulled them aside.
In an interview with CNN, the 44-year-old American citizen, who was born in Philadelphia said, "He asked me, 'what is your name?' Which I didn't think nothing of that. He said, 'OK, now, what is your religion?' And I said, 'Muslim, I'm a Muslim.' And I thought to myself, that's kind of odd. He asked about my religion, and I'm traveling back into the country from where I came from?"
Ali Jr. said the immigration official questioned him in separate room from his mother, Camacho-Ali for nearly two hours. "They asked me, where was I born and what my religion was, where did I get the name from," Camacho-Ali said.
According to Camacho-Ali, she was released after she showed the official a photo of herself with her then ex-husband, Muhammad Ali. "I figured, maybe if I show I'm really Muhammad Ali's ex-wife, they would believe me and make it less of a problem," she said.
6 comments:
Muslims are the cause of all the problems in the world. I hope Trump succeed in banning them from the US.
Hmmmmmmmm
Lib addict#just passing#
Fool of the First Order...
THIS MAN NO B MUHAMED ALI SON, BCOS THEM NO FIT TELL ME SAY, US WEY KNOW HOW POPULA MUHAMED ALI B, NO KNOW ALL HIM CHILDREN. WHY DEM NO ARREST ALI DAUGHTER???? ABI SHE NO B MUSLIM??? EVEN ME, NA D FIRST TIME I DE HEAR N SEE PERSON WEY CLAIM SAY HIM BE MUHAMED ALI.
you 're such an idiot..90% of the problem in the world today 're cause by the so called xtian and there pastors who mislead the stupid followers...it was this same Americans who caused peaceful Libya to be in ruins today..mumu xtian followers following mumu leaders
It is well
Post a Comment