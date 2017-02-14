 MTV producer, Susan Younis welcomes baby boy | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Tuesday, 14 February 2017

MTV producer, Susan Younis welcomes baby boy

Nigeria's Senior Producer for MTV Base Africa, Susan Younis who got married to her boo, Gideon Khobane in November 2015 (Read here) is now a mother. Susan welcomed her baby boy after 48 hours of labour on Sunday February 12, 2017. In her words:


'Finally my King has arrived. Welcome to the world baby Amani. I love you more than life itself. God is beyond awesome and after 48 hours of labour - you were more than worth the wait (and pain) I'm a mummy'. She went on to reveal the baby's name saying, 'Baby, Amani Elie Khobane weighing 3.6kgs (his middle name is my dad's name - how I wish he were here to see his first grandchild'.
Posted by at 2/14/2017 04:11:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts