MTV producer, Susan Younis welcomes baby boy

Nigeria's Senior Producer for MTV Base Africa, Susan Younis who got married to her boo, Gideon Khobane in November 2015 (Read here
) is now a mother. Susan welcomed her baby boy after 48 hours of labour on Sunday February 12, 2017. In her words:
'Finally my King has arrived. Welcome to the world baby Amani. I love you more than life itself. God is beyond awesome and after 48 hours of labour - you were more than worth the wait (and pain) I'm a mummy'.
She went on to reveal the baby's name saying, 'Baby, Amani Elie Khobane weighing 3.6kgs (his middle name is my dad's name - how I wish he were here to see his first grandchild'.
