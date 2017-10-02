 MTN Foundation, MUSON Alumni present ‘Love Notes’ this Valentine | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 10 February 2017

MTN Foundation, MUSON Alumni present ‘Love Notes’ this Valentine

Love is undoubtedly in the air and to celebrate this love-ly season, Music Society of Nigeria (MUSON), in conjunction with MTN Foundation, is set to serenade Lagos, Lagosians and all lovers alike with hearty and soulful music renditions at the annual MUSON/MTN Valentine Concert.


This year’s concert, themed ‘Love Notes’, takes place on Monday, February 13, 2017, at the AGIP Recital Hall, Onikan, and will feature performances from the extraordinarily talented MUSON alumni. The concert is set to take attendees on a journey of love stories told through music in various genres which include jazz, funk, blues, upbeat folklores and string instruments amongst others.

Don’t miss out on the chance to serenade your loved ones as this concert promises to be one of the most memorable yet!

