MTN Foundation, MUSON Alumni present ‘Love Notes’ this Valentine

This year’s concert, themed ‘Love Notes’, takes place on Monday, February 13, 2017, at the AGIP Recital Hall, Onikan, and will feature performances from the extraordinarily talented MUSON alumni. The concert is set to take attendees on a journey of love stories told through music in various genres which include jazz, funk, blues, upbeat folklores and string instruments amongst others.
Don’t miss out on the chance to serenade your loved ones as this concert promises to be one of the most memorable yet!
No comments:
Post a Comment