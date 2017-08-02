Mr & Mrs Kogberegbe Takes Family Drama Series To Stage With Tunmigbe by Adenike Fagbemi

Tunmigbe seeks to be an evening of comedy, fun and full Drama for entertainment lovers in Nigeria bringing couples together and giving them the comfortable feeling as lovers and married folks in the heart of Lagos.
The show also seeks to empower families in the long run with some capital to start up mini businesses and help reduce the rate of poverty in the average Nigerian homes.
Coming from the stable of Creative Village production, Tunmigbe is set to take place March 19th, 2017 from 3pm with a red carpet session through to the main event at the Blue Roof, Ltv 8. Ikeja Lagos.
The event seeks to feature the creme de la creme of the entertainment industry; Pasuma Wonder, Helen Paul, Lateef Adedimeji, Kenny Blaq amongst many others.
Tickets cost 4,000naira and table for 5 comes for 250,000 [all +Ankara]
According to the Creative Village production Executive Director who doubles as the lead actor for the TV series, Adebukola Olakanlu also speaking on behalf of his Co-producer, Dunni Badru otherwise known as Mrs. Kogberegbe noted that, "this event will surely be a yearly event just like we now have a registered show for Dallas Texas exclusively for couples - Couples Night Out With Mr & Mrs Kogberegbe. We hope to establish Tunmigbe in Nigeria, thus, paving way for Nigerian couples too to travel down to the US to witness the Dallas Editions subsequently.
"Presently we do not have sponsors yet except some fans who are encouraging us with their moral support. I don't know why companies in Nigeria are yet to identify with their indigenous customers especially Yoruba. I ask all brand managers to please look into this and start supporting shows likes ours that brings family, couples together and support family values. Even LTV 8 that agreed to partner with us and memorandum has been signed 90% they backed out few weeks to the event just because they have a new management that needs money to function. We had to pay almost 1M naira to secure the blueroof which was supposed to be their part of the agreement. We believe by next year we will have better deals and sponsors will come on board,"
Kogberegbe family is a TV programme that brings to life fun moments and family connections addressing most marital issues in an interactive and dramatic act. Its themes cuts across; to finances to morals, endurance, love, tolerance, external influences, commitment, to mention a few showing on African Magic Yoruba.
It is apt to note that ‘Mr. and Mrs. Kogberegbe’ is one of the popular Yoruba drama series on the Nigeria screen whose recent award was the Best Yoruba Sitcom at the Oodua Image Awards organised by Yoruba Youth Corporation, North America last year.
For more information on table bookings, sponsorship, Tickets and Ankara please contact 08022627556, 07014303089, email creative_village@yahoo.com and olakanlulanre@gmail.com tickets are also available at LTV8 and personal delivery is on course.
